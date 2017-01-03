Barabati ODI: 2092 tickets booked on first day

Cuttack: With anticipation increasing for the upcoming high voltage ODI clash between India and England here at Barabati Stadium on January 19 the online ticket booking for the match began on Monday.

The Orissa Cricket Board authorities informed that as many as 2092 tickets have been booked out of the total number of 8,310 available online tickets.

The board administration said the online booking would continue till January 15 while offline ticket selling at stadium counters would continue for two days after that on January 16 and 17.

Tickets of gallery number 1 and 3 have been stipulated to Rs 600 followed by Rs 500 for tickets of gallery number 2 and 4. Similarly, tickets for galley number 6 and 7 have been fixed at Rs 400 while the ones for gallery number 6 have been made Rs 200.

The price of tickets for gallery has been kept below Rs 2000 as a person can be issued maximum of two tickets. Likewise, Rs 3000 has been stipulated for Special Enclosure, Rs 5000 for New Pavilion, Rs 8000 for Corporate Box and Rs 5000 for A/C Box (Gallery No-4).