Banks to remain closed for strike

Bhubaneswar: Workers at state-owned banks called a nationwide strike on Friday in protest against the proposed mergers that could cause job losses.

They also demanded immediate wage hikes.

Reports said banking transactions are likely to be affected on Friday as the banks will remain closed due to a strike called by the All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) over various demands.

The organization has demanded revision in salary and calling off the merger of three public sector banks – Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.

It also demanded introduction of five working days for the bank employees in a week.

Convenor of State Bank of India, Sambit Mishra, the main demand of the Confederation include salary revision of Scale-I to Scale-VII officers and revoke of proposal for amalgamation of public sector banks.

The banks will remain closed on December 22 and 23 on account of fourth Saturday and Sunday respectively. The banks will remain closed on December 25 for Christmas.

Similarly, the banks will remain closed on December 26 following a strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions.

Reports said due to the strikes monetary transactions are likely to be affected in the state.

There might be shortage of cash in the ATMs, the reports said. Transactions of private banks will not be affected.