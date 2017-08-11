PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Banks to remain closed for 4 straight days from Aug 12

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bank close

New Delhi: Customers won’t be able to conduct bank transactions at branches for 4 days in a row as all banks will be closed for business, starting August 12 in many parts of the country.

The dates being – August 12 for second Saturday (Banks are closed on second and fourth Saturdays every month), August 13 for Sunday, August 14 for Janmashtami and August 15 for Independence Day.

Owing to this long closure, banking services will affect business transactions. While the banking activities will come to a halt, ATM holders will have to suffer the most since ATMs are expected to run out of cash.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

BMC BMC
1.2K
Twin City

BMC conducts raid on various Hotels and Restaurants in Bhubaneswar, seized stale foods
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.1K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
gas leak tragedy gas leak tragedy
872
Headlines

Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies
Journalist Journalist
808
Crime

Attack on Journalist: Critically injured victim rushed to Capital Hospital
Bhitarkanika Bhitarkanika
801
State at Large

Baby crocs emerge out of eggshells in Bhitarkanika wildlife sanctuary
To Top