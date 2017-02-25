Banks to go on strike on Feb 28

Bhubaneswar: All the banks across the state would go for strike on coming February 28, following the failure of conciliation talks between the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) and the management.

All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) General Secretary CH Venkatachalam has said that the Chief Labour Commissioner of the Ministry of Labour had called for a conciliation meeting in Delhi on Tuesday morning. Representatives of the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and UFBU were present.

All attempts to find solutions to the demands raised by the unions yielded no result. So the United Forum of Bank Unions decided to proceed with the proposed strike on February 28.

Some of their demands include issues pertaining to the bank employees and officers such as appointment of workmen, employee directors in the boards, adequate recruitment in all cadres, removal of ceiling on gratuity, exemption of income-tax on superannuation benefits, improvements in pension and issues relating to retirees.

He said one million employees and officers of public sector banks, private banks, foreign banks, co-operative banks and regional rural banks will strike work on that day.