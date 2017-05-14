Bankers, Miss India hopeful, German tour operator at 22nd Ekamra Walks

Bhubaneswar: A noted tour operator from Germany, top bankers from SBI, Miss India hopeful from Odisha, academics from a top management institute and Mother’s Day were highlights of today’s 22nd Ekamra Walks in which more than 40 walkers got a special treat on heritage and architectural wonders of the Old Bhubaneswar area.

While the Chief general Manager of the State Bank of India B. Venu Gopala Reddy came calling with other top officials of the “banker to the nation’’ and participated in the heritage walk of the city, Sujith Soman, Executive Director of COMINDIA, an Indo-German tourism venture, based in Essen, Germany, participated in the event proving its growing popularity.

The Ekamra Walks became more glamorous with the Odisha hopeful for the Miss India, Christeena Biju joining the visitors and making them feel with her as she would be representing the culturally rich region at the national finale.

The Miss India hopeful Christeena Biju said “our city is a treasure-trove of historical monuments and sites and we need to promote them so that tourism based on heritage would get a proper scope in the national and international sphere.’’

Mother’s Day

With the 22nd Ekamra Walks coinciding with Mother’s Day, tour guide Satyaswarup Mishra also explained how women and mothers were also getting appropriate projection in the temple building and pointed at statues of mother and child on the walls of Mukteswar Temple, from where the Ekamra Walks starts.

The Ekamra Walkers today visited Mukteswar, Parsurameswar, Sampurna Jaleswar, Kotitirtheswar, Baindusagar, Ananta Vasudev, old Dharmasala, Lingaraj, Sari Deula, Mohini Temple, Parikraka of Bindusagar, medicinal plant garden at Ekamra Van and saw an Odissi recital at Art Vision, the institute to promote Odissi by noted Odissi exponent and Padma Shri Ileana Citaristi.