Bank unions stare at strike on Tuesday, services may be affected

New Delhi: Banking operations in public sector banks may be hit on Tuesday as all unions under the aegis of The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) will go on strike to protest against the government’s move of consolidation.

Most banks have informed their customers that banking services would be hit on August 22 due to the strike at all banks on issue and demand to stop privatisation of public sector banks.

The UFBU, an umbrella organisation of nine bank employees and officers unions representing 8 lakh staffers, including All India Bank Officer’s Confederation (AIBOC) and All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), will go ahead with the strike potentially affecting banking services like cheque clearances, cash deposits and withdrawal at branches and other facilities.

Earlier on Friday, the union conciliatory meeting with the Chief Labour Commissioner in New Delhi failed to convince the unions about the government’s assurance against privatisation and put more clarity on the merger and consolidation process.

“As the conciliation meeting with before the chief labour commissioner failed, unions are left with no other option but to go on strike. There was no assurance form the government and the management of banks. “All attempts to hammer out solutions to the demands raised by the unions bore no fruit and hence, UFBU decided to proceed with the proposed strike on August 22,” he added,” AIBOC general secretary DT Franco said.

The UFBU, which claims membership of nearly 10 lakh across banks, also requested the government for cost reimbursement of demonetisation to banks. It also opposed to the move to privatise regional rural banks and co-operative banks, among others.