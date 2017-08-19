PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Bank staffs to go on strike on August 22

New Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a nationwide bank strike on August 22 in protest against the recent central government policies on banking.

As a follow up, a parliament march will be held on September 15 in New Delhi.

“Over10 lakh bank employees in the country will join the strike. Rallies and protest meetings will be organized as part of the protest,” said C D Josen, state convener, UFBU.

The merger of the associate banks of the state bank group and the introduction of the GST bill has brought about a lot of policy changes in the banking scenario and so on.

