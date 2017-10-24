Bank official arrested in loan fraud case in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested Smruti Ranjan Samal of Haripur village under Mahanga police limits in Cuttack district in connection with a loan fraud of Rs 4.5 crore.

According to reports, a cash credit loan of 4.5 crore was sanctioned on 25.9.2016 in favour of M/S JBS Minerals and Overseas Pvt. Ltd. represented by its MD Pravanjan Mohanty based on the recommendation fact of accused Smruti Ranjan Samal, the then Territory Manager of erstwhile Centurion Bank of Punjab Ltd. presently merged with HDFC Bank, Bhubaneswar against the mortgage of fake land documents of a deceased person. The accused persons had also introduced fake guarantor impersonating themselves as Fazul Khan, Md Israil and others.

The accused Smruti Ranjan Samal is being produced before Court of SDJM, Bhubaneswar today.

Earlier, accused Pravanjan Mohanty was arrested on 9.7.2017 and forwarded to the court.