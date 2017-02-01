Bank Manager under CBI net

Bhavanipatna: Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) officials on Monday have arrested the Branch Manager of the public sector Indian Bank here on Tuesday while he was taking Rs 20,000 bribe from a customer to settle his loan account.

Branch Manager Tapas Mishra was produced in court on Tuesday.

As per reports, Sarit Kumar Bhoi of Ghoshalpada of the town had taken a loan from the local branch. Later, he decided to repay it under One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme and approached the manager. But the Manager demanded Rs 20, 000 to settle the account.

Giving Rs 20,000 was not easy for Bhoi. As such, he expressed inability in meeting the demand. But it had no impact on the banker and he was not in a mood to help Bhoi until he received the bribe. Left with no option, Bhoi approached CBI officials. The sleuths laid a trap and accordingly caught the manager red-handed when he was taking money.