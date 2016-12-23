Bank employees association to protest from Dec 28

Headlines

Bhubaneswar: The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and the All India Bank Officers Association (AIBOA) have decided to stage demonstration against the Government on December 28, just two days before Centre’s deadline on deposit of old currencies ends .

The association has demanded supply of adequate cash to banks to minimize the cash crunch and consequent public discomfort. They would address a letter to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitely the next day and ask him to expedite restoration of all ATMs without any further delay.

State AIBOA General Secretary Ajay Kumar has said that  on January 2 and 3 of 2017, they would continue with the agitation by staging protest in front all the offices of the Reserve Bank of India(RBI) in the state capitals of the country.

