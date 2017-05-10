Bangladeshi juvenile who planned escape of 12 kids from Ruchika traced

Bhubaneswar: The Bangladeshi juvenile who is believed to have planned the escape of 12 kids from Ruchika Open Shelter in the city has been traced from Cuttack. Meanwhile, four other kids of those who fled have been found by police so far.

The Commissionerate Police found the Bangladeshi boy in Cuttack today. The 12 minor inmates had escaped from the shelter by breaking open two ventilators of the short-stay home’s bathroom last week. All the 12 who fled were juvenile in the age group of 10-15 years.

The Commissionerate Police had launched a search to to trace the children and had found four children in various spots including Bhubaneswar Railway Station.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) of Khurda district had asked a report from Ruchika Open Shelter regarding the safety and other arrangements in which the children have been kept at the shelter. The District Child Protection Officer and CWC are conducting an inquiry into the incident.