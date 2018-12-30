Bangladesh polls: Voting begins amid tight security

Dhaka: Voting is underway amid high security in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Reports said the voting began in Bangladesh after weeks-long campaign that was marred by violence.

During the campaign there were allegations the government was cracking down on opposition activists.

Hundreds and thousands of people, including women, stood in long queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

Reports said casting of votes began at 8 am (local time).

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was the first voter at the Dhaka City College centre in the capital. Her lawyer nephew and party candidate Fazle Nur Taposh was a contender.

“People will cast their vote for Awami League to ensure the win of pro-Liberation forces,” Hasina said.

Hasina is seeking re-election for a fourth term as the prime minister.

Her rival ex-premier Khalida Zia, who is reportedly partially paralysed, faces an uncertain future in a Dhaka jail.

Authorities have deployed over 600,000 security personnel including several thousand soldiers and paramilitary border guards to ensure peaceful conduct of elections.

Reports said 10.41 crore people are eligible to vote in Bangladesh polls.

Security forces were advised to keep an extra vigil on religious minority communities.

Media reports said at least three Hindu households were set on fire by miscreants between December 16 and 26.