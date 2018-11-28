Bangladesh Opposition leader barred from elections

Dhaka: The imprisoned opposition leader of Bagladesh has been debarred from contesting general election in 2018.

The attorney general of Bangladesh said Khaleda Zia serving 10 years of graft will not be allowed to contest against prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Supreme Court of Bangladesh on Wednesday upheld a ruling from a lower court that those who have been sentenced for over two years will not be eligible for contesting elections.

The Bangladesh National Party (BNP) had protested the court’s ruling. It said the ruling is not acceptable and added they are aggrieved and protest it strongly.BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said corruption charges were designed to keep their leder from challenging Hasina.