Bangladesh to build power plant in India

New Delhi: Bangladesh is planning to build a power plant in India through the Bangladesh-India Friendship Company (BIFCL), as per sources.

The power plant will be based either on coal or solar and would be located near the border, sources said.

A decision has been made to form a committee comprising representatives from both the countries to move the project forward, sources added.

Khaled Mahmud, Chairman Engineer of Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB), recently confirmed about the developments to the media, after returning home from India following a joint working committee meeting, the sources further said.

The PDB and India’s National Thermal Power Company Ltd (NTPC) will jointly operate the power station.