Bandipora encounter: Two militants, policeman killed in gunfight

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
encounter

Srinagar: Two militants and a police constable were killed in an encounter on Sunday morning in Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district, J&K Police said.

Following the encounter, heavy stone pelting was reported in the area, according to news agency. Police constable Zahir Abbas was killed in the gunfight, a police official said.

Earlier, security personnel cordoned off Mir Mohalla village of Hajin area after receiving intelligence inputs about the presence of active militants.

During the cordon and search operations, militants opened fire at the security personnel.

