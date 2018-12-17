Bandh hits normal life in Western Odisha

Bolangir: Normal life came to a grinding halt as the Koshal State Coordination Committee observed a dawn-to-dusk bandh today in 11 districts of western Odisha demanding formation of separate Koshal State.

The members of the Koshal State Coordination Committee is observing a 12-hour bandh in Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Koraput, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Sundergarh, Sambalpur and Sonepur districts.

The members of the committee were seen picketing in front of several offices from early morning today to press for their demand.

Markets, business establishments, educational institutions and government offices have remained closed while the vehicular movement has also been hit due to the bandh. However, emergency services including railways have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Meanwhile, several associations have extended their support to the bandh for the formation of a separate Koshal State.

Security has been beefed up by the district administration to thwart any untoward incident.