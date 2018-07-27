Bandh by BJP youth wing hits normal life in Bhatli

Bargarh: Life came to a standstill at Bhatli in Bargarh district on Friday following 12-hour bandh call given the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protesting the arrested of its state unit secretary Irashis Acharya.

Acharya was arrested on Thursday in connection with a firing incident that took place on June 1. The arrest was made after two other accused persons revealed about Acharya’s involvement in the case.

Business establishments, educational institutions and government offices remained closed while vehicular movement came to a grinding halt. Passengers were seen stranded at bus stops since morning.

Taking note of the tense situation following Acharya’s arrest, the district administration has deployed adequate number of police personnel to prevent any untoward incident, said a police official.

In the meanwhile the supporters of Acharya rued that he has been falsely implicated in the case to settle political scores.

It may be mentioned that Bulu Satnami (18) of Chamarpada in Sohela police limits of the district had died after being shot in the head in front of the BJP office near Acharya’s residence at Bhatli on June 1.

He was initially rushed to the district headquarters hospital in a critical condition but succumbed to his injuries while being shifted to VIMSAR in Burla. Police later registered a case under section 302, 114 and 34 of the IPC and launched a probe.

During investigation, police had arrested Babulu Nag and Pramod Podha. On the basis of the duos statement, police arrested Acharya after interrogation on Thursday night. He was then produced in the court, which rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody.