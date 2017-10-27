Banaja Devi awarded 38th Sarala Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: Eminent writer Banaja Devi was conferred with the prestigious 38th Sarala Puraskar at an event here today. She was awarded for her compilation “Kathapua.”

Eminent writer from Arunachal Pradesh Mamang Dai honoured her with a cash prize of Rs 5lakh and a citation

Renowned vocalist Pandit Guru Dr Ghasiram Mishra was accorded ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman Award.’

The ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman Award’ was conferred to eminent artist Dr Durgaprasad Das.

“I am surprised and humbled to receive this award. I started writing for my own satisfaction. Even today, I continue to do so,” said Banaja Devi.