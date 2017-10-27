PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Banaja Devi awarded 38th Sarala Puraskar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Banaja Devi

Bhubaneswar: Eminent writer Banaja Devi was conferred with the prestigious 38th Sarala Puraskar at an event here today. She was awarded for her compilation “Kathapua.”

Eminent writer from Arunachal Pradesh Mamang Dai honoured her with a cash prize of Rs 5lakh and a citation

Renowned vocalist Pandit Guru Dr Ghasiram Mishra was accorded ‘Ila Panda Sangeet Samman Award.’

The ‘Ila Panda Chitrakala Samman Award’ was conferred to eminent artist Dr Durgaprasad Das.

“I am surprised and humbled to receive this award. I started writing for my own satisfaction. Even today, I continue to do so,” said Banaja Devi.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.9K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.7K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.3K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top