Baliguda MLA Rajib Patra appears matric exam at 46

Kandhamal: The 46-year-old Odisha MLA Rajib Patra from Baliguda Assembly constituency in Kandhamal district on Wednesday appeared 10th examination.

The legislator appeared the test conducted by Odisha Board of Secondary Education under State Institute of Open School (SIOS) programme at Jaleshpata government girls’ high school under Tumudibandha block of the district.

The MLA of the ruling party had discontinued his education from class VIII. However, there was no special arrangement for the legislator at the examination centre.

The exam commenced from Wednesday and will conclude on Oct 30.

The Odisha board has launched the State Institute of Open School programme for all dropout students who have cleared class V examination to appear matric examination without any age limit.

