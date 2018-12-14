Balia requires close medical supervision: Odisha health team

Bhubaneswar: A team of super specialist doctors and health department officials from Odisha today visited the conjoined twins Jaga and Balia at AIIMS, New Delhi to take stock of their health.

The team comprising neurosurgeon and pediatrician, special secretary of state health & family welfare department and NHM MD Salini Pandit received an update on the health condition of the twins, who hails from Kandhamal district in Odisha.

While Jaga is recovering well, Balia’s condition requires further improvement. He is still underweight and neurologically impaired. He is being fed through a gastrostomy tube and requires close medical supervision, the team said after meeting the twins.

Jaga and Balia, from Milipada village in Kandhamal district in Odisha, were craniopagus conjoined twins joined at the head, a very rare occurrence. They were successfully separated after an 18-hour-long surgery at AIIMS in New Delhi in October last year.

Notably, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on November 24 had written to Union Health Minister JP Nadda, requesting him to advise the AIIMS, New Delhi authorities to continue treatment of Jaga and Balia until they become fit enough for home care.