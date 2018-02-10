Balasore traders observe 12-hr bandh protesting growing crime rates

Balasore: Protesting the deteriorating law and order situation in Balasore district, the Trade Union Association Committee here is observing a 12-hour dawn-to-dusk bandh from 6 am to 6 pm today.

All shops and other business establishments remained closed during the bandh observation and vehicular movement on roads also came to a grinding halt.

Normal life has been affected as buses and trucks have also stayed off the road. Similarly, schools and colleges along with other educational institutions were shut down in view of any untoward incident during the bandh protest.

The trade union members are alleging absolute lawlessness in the district and are claiming that the crime rate in the area has seen a sudden rise over the past few months with major cases of daylight firing, loots, armed robbery and serious injury being reported from various parts.

Seeking an immediate attention of the district administration they threatened that agitations will increase in the future if the prevailing lawlessness continues.

On the other hand, police forces have been deployed at various places to avoid any untoward incident during the bandh.