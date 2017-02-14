Balasore Sadar BDO suspended for voter list irregularities

Balasore: The State Election Commission on Tuesday directed Panchayati Raj department to suspend Balasore Sadar BDO Mamata Nayak in connection with voter list irregularities.

Besides, the poll watchdog has also asked the department to relinquish the administrative official from poll duties.

Allegations of poll irregularities came into scanner of the election commission after BJP Vice President Samir Mohanty brought accusations on involvement of district administration and state government over manipulation of voter list to gain political mileage.

Mohanty had alleged that the local district officials in connivance with the ‘Third Floor’ have changed voter list. He speciafially pointed out an instance that about 421 voters were added to the list of Olandasara village after November 25 last year.

Besides the saffron party has also alleged that in a gross violation of model code of conduct the BDOs have been works on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.