PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

Balasore RTO in Odisha Vigilance net

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
RTO

Balasore: Acting on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Odisha Vigilance today conducted simultaneous raids at eight places associated with Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Balasore.

The vigilance sleuths conducted searches at eight places including the RTO, Amaresh Kumar Patra’s rented house and office in Balasore, residential flat at Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar, parental house at Rampei in Kendrapara, father-in-law’s house at Kuleilo in Khuntuni, brother-in-law’s house at Kalinga Chowk in Choudwar, Saraswata filling station in Choudwar and Odiene hotel at Khuntuni in Cuttack.

The anti-corruption team is yet to trace out the total amount of movable and immovable assets from the possession of Patra and his family members.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 Kaun Banega Crorepati 9
1.6K
Headlines

Odisha’s Sunil Tandi wins Rs 50 lakh in ‘KBC 9’
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
1.2K
Headlines

Phase II surgery of conjoined twins Jaga-Kalia begins at Delhi AIIMS
Power list -2017 Power list -2017
1.2K
Special Stories

PRAGATIVADI POWERLIST 2017

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top