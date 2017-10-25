Balasore RTO in Odisha Vigilance net

Balasore: Acting on the allegation of possession of assets disproportionate to the known sources of income, the Odisha Vigilance today conducted simultaneous raids at eight places associated with Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Balasore.

The vigilance sleuths conducted searches at eight places including the RTO, Amaresh Kumar Patra’s rented house and office in Balasore, residential flat at Madhusudan Nagar in Bhubaneswar, parental house at Rampei in Kendrapara, father-in-law’s house at Kuleilo in Khuntuni, brother-in-law’s house at Kalinga Chowk in Choudwar, Saraswata filling station in Choudwar and Odiene hotel at Khuntuni in Cuttack.

The anti-corruption team is yet to trace out the total amount of movable and immovable assets from the possession of Patra and his family members.