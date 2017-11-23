Balasore RTO arrested in disproportionate assets case

Cuttack: The Cuttack division Vigilance on Wednesday arrested Amaresh Kumar Patra, Regional Transport Officer (RTO), Balasore for accumulating and possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

During search, assets of worth Rs 1.27 crore were detected from his possession. He was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Cuttack.

The vigilance sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at the residential house of Patra located at Baimundi lane, Bidanasi, Cuttack, residential rented house at Angargadia, Baleswar, paternal house at Firkidandi (Madhyapada), Kendrapara, rented house of Atish Kumar Beuray, brother in law of accused Patra at Kalinga Chhak, Choudwar, Cuttack, office room of Saraswata Filling Station at Choudwar, Cuttack in the name of brother-in-law Beuray, office room of Patra at Baleswar, house of Niranjan Beuray, father in law of accused at Kuleilo, Khuntuni, Cuttack, hotel Odian of Beuray at Rampei, Khuntuni, the residential flat of Alaka Srichandan Ray, wife of accused Patra, located at Plot No.852, Prava Apartment of Madhusudan Nagar, Bhubaneswar on October 25.