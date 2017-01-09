Balasore RPF jawans suspended for thrashing differently abled man

Balasore: Two RPF jawans caught live while thrashing a different abled person at Balasore Railway Station on Friday have been suspended by senior Railway authorities on Monday.

They have been identified to be ASI H Choudhury and Head Constable Ghanshyam Routray. It is to be recalled that back on January 3 both officials dragged a ‘divyang’ differently abled person from within a compartment of Bengaluru-Guwahati express and thrashed him black and blue on platform number 3.

All this was recorded by a social activist Parthasarathy Jena and the video went viral in the social, media.

With the news catching national level media attention Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu ordered a probe into the incident and asked the railway DG to investigate.

On the other hand, Railway SP Sanjay Kaushal asked the Balasore GRP to investigate as a suspension order was for the two officials were issued by Kharagpur Divisional Security Commission.

Meanwhile, search for the particular ‘divyang’ person tracked in the video continued for the whole day on Sunday but he is yet to be traced.