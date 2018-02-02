Arrested woman’s father-in-law files counter case in CM’s egg attack case

Balasore: Father-in-law of the arrested woman who had hurled eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during the inauguration of Talasari Beach festival in Balasore lodged a counter case at the Talasari Marine police station today.

He has alleged in his complaint that her daughter-in-law has been subjected to mental and physical torture inside the police station. He has also accused BJD MP Anant Das, Huguli sarpanch’s son Abhijit Panda and some BJD workers of misbehaving with his daughter-in-law.

The Talasari Marine police had earlier registered a case suo motu against the woman, under section 307 (attempt to murder) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC based on the complaint of police ASI Madhusudan Dutt.

Notably, a woman, Rajeswari Kamila, had hurled eggs at Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik while he was addressing a public meeting at Bhograi on Wednesday.

The woman was later identified as wife of a local BJP leader Dillip Kamila, who was kept in detention by police on Tuesday night ahead of CM’s visit.