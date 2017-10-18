Balasore cracker explosion: CM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased

Bhubaneswar: Expressing deep grief over the explosion in an illegal cracker manufacturing unit at Bahabalpur area in Balasore district this afternoon, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has announced Rs 2 lakh as ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 as financial aid for the persons injured critically in the mishap.

The CM also announced that the government will bear the total cost of treatment of the injured people and informed that stern action will be taken against those who are responsible for the explosion.

Reportedly, as many as six persons were killed, including a child, and over ten persons were injured after the explosion in a cracker unit.

The incident took place around 4.15 pm today 30 km away from Balasore town in the house of one Golak Pradhan where crackers were being made, caught fire after an explosion.

The rescue operation is underway. Three fire tenders and 15 ambulances are deployed in the rescue operation.

District administration is monitoring the rescue operation in presence of SP.

The injured have been admitted to the district headquarters hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Police rushed to the spot and launched a probe into the incident.