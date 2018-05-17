Headlines

Balasore, Bolangir medical colleges get nod for admissions

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bolangir medical college

Bhubaneswar: The Union government has given permission to the newly-opened medical colleges at Balasore and Bolangir in Odisha to conduct admissions from this academic year.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda informed this to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a letter.

The Union government has also approved conditional permission issued to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in Baripada in academic year 2017-18 and has also given its go ahead for admission into second batch at the college for the academic year 2018-19.

The Union Minister has informed that each college has been permitted to occupy 100 MBBS seats.

