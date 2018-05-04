Headlines

Balasore, Bolangir medical colleges get MCI nod for admissions

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Bolangir medical

Bhubaneswar: The Medical Council of India (MCI) has given permission to the newly-opened medical colleges at Balasore and Bolangir in Odisha to conduct admissions from this academic year.

Though the letter of permission of MCI has not arrived at the State government, it is expected to be delivered in the next week.

Besides, the MCI has also given its go ahead for admission into the second batch at the Baripada and Koraput medical colleges.

Sources said the MCI teams which inspected the two new colleges on April 23 were fully satisfied with their level of preparedness.

The MCI executive committee considered feedback from its teams that assessed the infrastructure of the two colleges and recommended that students be admitted to occupy 100 MBBS seats in each.

