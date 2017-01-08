Balaji temple hundi nets Rs 1,018 cr in 2016

Tirupati: While the entire nation gripped in cash crunch, the famous hill shrine of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam of Andhra Pradesh has netted Rs 1,018 crore of cash offerings in its hundi during 2016, sources said.

The famous temple of Lord Balaji or Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of Vishnu. In 2016, about 2.6 crore devotees from across the world thronged the ancient shrine and cash offerings made in the hundi amounted to Rs 1,018 crore, said D Sambasiva Rao, Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which governs the cash rich shrine.

Besides, gold and other precious metal offerings were also made in the hundi, he added.

As per sources, the Lord Balaji temple also sold around 67.12 lakh online Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets in 2016, adding another Rs 201 crore to the temple’s revenue. The temple trust also sold 1 crore pieces of the famous ‘laddu prasad’ in 2016.