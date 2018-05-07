Baijayant Panda’s false affidavit case: Court orders to submit copy of affidavit

Kendrapara: Hearing the false affidavit filling case against Kendrapara MP Baijayanta Panda, the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Nihar Ranjan Sahoo has ordered to submit reply of the affidavit.

The court has summoned the district Collector to submit detailed report along with copy of the affidavit before it on June 29.

The court had recorded statement of two witnesses on April 30 based on a case filed by one Ratnakar Lenka of Salepur area on March 15 this year.

While hearing of the case was scheduled to May 7, the court today ordered to submit copy of the affidavit.