Headlines

Baijayant Panda’s false affidavit case: Court orders to submit copy of affidavit

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Baijayant Panda

Kendrapara: Hearing the false affidavit filling case against Kendrapara MP Baijayanta Panda, the Sub Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM) Nihar Ranjan Sahoo has ordered to submit reply of the affidavit.

The court has summoned the district Collector to submit detailed report along with copy of the affidavit before it on June 29.

The court had recorded statement of two witnesses on April 30 based on a case filed by one Ratnakar Lenka of Salepur area on March 15 this year.

While hearing of the case was scheduled to May 7, the court today ordered to submit copy of the affidavit.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Sunny Leone Sunny Leone
3.3K
Entertainment

Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic
Odisha Odisha
1.1K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
Odisha Odisha
556
Headlines

Minor girl ends life after intimate video goes viral
To Top