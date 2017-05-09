Headlines

Baijayant Panda tweet on Amar Nayak, Pangi leads to controversy

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: BJD MP Baijayant Panda has done again what he is these days best known for. He has again tweeted criticising the party’s reshuffle.

Baijayant has written in his Tweet that he had cautioned about the possible resentment if the party reshuffled ministers unevenly and he also cited the examples of two leaders leaving the party yesterday and today referring to Amar Nayak and Jayaram Pangi who joined BJP.

This has again created a controversy about Panda expressing his thoughts about the party in public on social media.

Many BJD leaders have criticised his tweet.

