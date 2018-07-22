Bahuda Yatra concludes in a 50-year record feat

Puri: Bahuda Yatra, the homecoming of the Holy Trinity—Lord Balabhadra, Lord Jagannath and Devi Subhadra—after their annual nine-day sojourn to Gundicha Temple, concluded here before scheduled time today breaking a 50-year record in the history of Rath Yatra.

Taladhwaja and Darpadalan chariots arrived at the Singhadwar first. Later, Lord Jagannath on Nandighosa joined elder brother Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra.

Around 10 lakh devotees from across the country congregated in Puri to witness the return journey of the Trinity from Gundicha Temple.

The chariot pulling kicked off after Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb offered Chherapahanra, a service conducted by the king on chariots followed by a set of rituals including Mailama, Tadapalagi, Rose Homa, Abakash and Gopal Ballav.

The chariots will be parked outside the Singhadwar for the next three days for Sunabesa, Adhara Pana and other rituals. Later, the deities will be taken to the shrine on Niladri Bije. The Sunabesha ritual of the deities will be held tomorrow.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appreciated the efforts of servitors, district administration, police and Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) for smooth conduct of Ratha Yatra and Bahuda Jatra.