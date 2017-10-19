Bahabalpur cracker unit explosion toll reaches 11

Cuttack: The death toll of Bahabalpur cracker unit explosion in Balasore district rose to 11 today with four more victims of the accident succumbed to their burn injuries at the SCB hospital in Cuttack today while undergoing treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Nimainlal Pradhan, Ramapada Maiti and six-year-old Nadini Pradhan of Bahabalpur village.

Yesterday, six persons had died on the spot in the explosion while one succumbed at the SCB hospital with a total death of seven persons, including a minor.

On the other hand, five injured in the explosion are undergoing treatment at the hospital.