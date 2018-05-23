Bad weather forces Bhubaneswar-bound flight to land at Kolkata airport

Bhubaneswar: A Bhubaneswar-bound flight from New Delhi was diverted to Kolkata today as heavy rain brought Bhubaneswar to a halt this morning.

Vistara UK 785 Delhi-Bhubaneswar flight, which left Delhi at 7 am and scheduled to reach Bhubaneswar at 9.05 am, was diverted to Kolkata due to heavy rain here, the airline sources said.

Blustery winds accompanied with rain snapped overhead electric wire disrupting train service. Vehicular movement was also disrupted causing a traffic grid lock.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also received complaints of flooding in low-lying areas such as Acharya Vihar, Nayapalli Jayadev Vihar, Baramunda bus stand.

A number of areas experienced power outages for hours as power supply was disrupted in many areas.

The way to Biju Patnaik International Airport was blocked due to water-logging. Thousands of vehicles, including those bound for the airport, remained stuck for an hour.