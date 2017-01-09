Babushan’s new upcoming odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”

Bhubaneswar: Popular Odia actors Babushan and comedian Papu pom pom’s chemistry will seen in upcoming Odia movie “Suna Pila Tike Screw Dhila”.
Babushan is ready to start this movie under his home productions.
Melody king Abhijit Majumdar is the music director of this movie and it lyrics by Nirmal Nayak. Meanwhile, whole team of this movie is looking forward to for their upcoming movie.
The duo was worked together in many Odia movies like, Sanju Aau Sanjana, To Akhire Mu and Love station and many others. The realese date of this movie has not clear yet.