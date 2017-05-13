Babula Panda returned home

Bhubaneswar: Freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda’s grandson Babula Panda here on Friday was discharged from the SCB Medical College Hospital. His mother Sujata Panda had also come to take Babula to their home.

Undergoing treatment at the hospital for over a fortnight after he had reportedly gone missing for about nine days, Babula was discharged from the hospital at around 11 am after treating doctors declared him fully cured and fit.

Medical College Principal Siddharth Das said that they discharged the patient in the presence of the local Commissionerate police .

The Koraput police, his mother reached the hospital from Bhubaneswar. Learning that the Koraput police have taken away Babula, his mother apprehending more trouble ahead, broke down pleading that the police return back her son.

When contacted, a senior police officer of the city said Babula was handed over to the Koraput police as some cases, including a missing case, are pending against him in Koraput. He said the escort police party has been instructed to intimate his family about his whereabouts.

Babula’s disappearance and his mother boarding a wrong train soon after he along with his parents was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bhubaneswar on April 16, had triggered a political mudslinging in the State between the ruling BJD and the opposition BJP. Modi had felicitated family members of at least 16 freedom fighters of the State.