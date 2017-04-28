Babula Panda rescued from drain

Bhubaneswar: After a lot of tussle-bustle to find the whereabouts of freedom fighter Laxmi Indira Panda’s grandson Babula Panda, everything has come to an and now. After 11 days of mysterious disappearance from the city railway station, Babula was found lying in a drain in Mancheswar area of the city on Thursday.

As per sources, a special team of Mancheswar police traced Babula where he was lying in pain. After his rescue, when he complained of severe pain in his pelvic region, the cops soon admitted to Hi-Tech Medical College and Hospital here, near to the area on Thursday morning.

However, the doctors there shifted Babula to SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) at Cuttack after he was diagnosed with kidney related complications on Thursday evening.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has announced free medical treatment for Babula at SCBMCH.

It may be noted that Babula who was missing since last 11 days. He had come to the city with his parents for a felicitation ceremony at Raj Bhawan where Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the kin of freedom fighters and Paika Rebellion on April 16 morning.