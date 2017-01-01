Babul Supriyo tricked me into Rose Valley scam, says MP Tapas Pal

Bhubaneswar: Arrested TMC MP Tapas Pal another accused in the high profile Rose Valley Chit Fund link made a ground breaking statement saying that play back singer turned politician and presently Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Babul Supriyo conspired against him and landed him in the chit fund soup.

“I have given all the necessary information to the CBI about Odisha’s link with the ponzi scam,” Tapas briefed media persons here. “Babul Supriyo tricked me into all the scam and he is also into this”, he added.

“Many other ministers also have links with the multi crore chit fund scam,” he said.

Tapas is presently is under three day custodial interrogation after being taken on three day remand by the CBI. He was produced before a special CBI court earlier on Saturday.

Notably, the former Bengali cine star Tapas is a Trinamool Congress MP has been stated to be a former director of Rose Valley Group. The ponzi firm had allegedly duped about Rs 450 crore through its 20 some odd offices across the state.