Babri Masjid Case: Advani, Joshi, Bharti and other accused granted bail

New Delhi: A special CBI court in Lucknow on Tuesday granted bail to senior BJP leader LK Advani, BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi and Cabinet minister Uma Bharti, along with nine other leaders in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

The court, which granted bail on personal bonds of Rs 50,000 each, is now dictating the order on the discharge application, lawyers said.

Massive security deployment has been made outside the court.

They were to appear on May 25 and 26, but all the 12 accused sought exemption. Then the court called all of them on May 30, cautioning them that no further exemption would be allowed.

All of them were named in the FIR filed after the demolition of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992 for allegedly instigating the mob and conspiracy behind the razing of the disputed structure.

A CBI court, however, dropped the conspiracy charges against them in 2001 and the Allahabad high court upheld the judgment in 2010. But the Supreme Court, on April 19, 2017, revived the conspiracy charges and directed the special CBI court to frame charges within a month from the date of production of the order before it.