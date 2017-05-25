Headlines

Babri demolition case: CBI Court summons Advani, Joshi, Bharti on May 30

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Babri demolition case

New Delhi: A special CBI court on Thursday ordered BJP leaders LK Advani, Uma Bharti and Murli Manohar Joshi to appear before it on May 30 after conducting day-to-day hearing on the 1992 Babri demolition case.

The court refused exemption from personal appearance to Advani and Union Water Resources Minister Bharti.

The BJP leaders had moved court seeking exemption from personally appearing in court for the hearing of their role in the conspiracy to raze the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.

While the conspiracy charges against the trio were dropped by a special CBI court in 2001, and later upheld by the Allahabad High Court (HC) in 2010, the apex court in April had ruled that the BJP leaders, and some Shiv Sena and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders will have to face trial for their alleged role in the conspiracy to demolish the mosque. The CBI had also pressed for the charges.

The Supreme Court had asked the Lucknow-based special court to conduct day-to-day hearing, frame fresh charges within a month, and wrap up the case within two years.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

sex sex
2.7K
Twin City

Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses
Minaketan Minaketan
2.5K
Entertainment

Gov gives up Rs 1 lakh cheque to Kanchanbala, wife of Odia actor Minaketan Das
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held
Bhubaneswar railway station Bhubaneswar railway station
1.5K
Headlines

Swachh Rail Survey: Bhubaneswar railway station ranked as 13th cleanest station
SOA SOA
1.4K
Headlines

Fake campus placement in SOA, students return empty-handed
To Top