Baahubali actor Prabhas is getting married this year!

Chennai: So its that time again rumours about Prabhas’s marriage keep surfacing. However, this time it is more than just a rumour! The Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot this year and the announcement can come anytime now.
Prabhas’s uncle Krishnam Raju, one of the renowned actors in Telugu, recently revealed to media that the Baahubali star will get hitched this year.
He was all praise for the Baahubali series and said it has turned out to be an inspiration for filmmakers across the country.
However, there are no hints whether Prabhas will go for an arranged marriage or a love marriage. It has to be noted that the actor is rumoured to be dating his Baahubali co-star Anushka Shetty although the stars are mum about it.
Meanwhile, Prabhas is busy shooting for the Telugu-Hindi bilingual Saaho, which has Shraddha Kapoor in the female lead.