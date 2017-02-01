Baahubali 2 film earns Rs 500 crore before release

Mumbai: Unsurprisingly, National Award winning director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Baahubali 2 has created a record much before its release.
The Conclusion has made a business of Rs 500 crore worldwide even before the film’s release sources said. It is said that the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati has already raked in more than Rs 500 crore, which is mostly from the sales of its theatrical rights.
Baahubali 2 will release in three languages, including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Bollywood’s favourite filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film. And it has reportedly paid a record price for its theatrical rights that will give Bollywood’s biggest titles a run for their money.
According to a pre-release break up provided by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the theatrical rights of the film’s Hindi version has fetched a whopping Rs 120 crore.
#BaahubaliTheConclusion 's Humongous Pre-release Biz WW.. pic.twitter.com/a3rQhtjnp0
— Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 1, 2017
Baahubali: The Beginning that was released in 2015 became the first south Indian movie dubbed in Hindi to collect Rs 100 crore at the Bollywood box office.
Notably, the film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Sathyaraj is slated to release on April 28, 2017 and the theatrical trailer of the film is likely to released in the last week of February.