Azharuddin appointed as working Cong president of Telangana

New Delhi:Ex-cricketer and former Congress MP Mohammed Azharuddin has been appointed as the working president of Telangana on Friday.

The appointment has come days ahead of elections in the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has approved the appointment of Mohammed Azharuddin, a statement from AICC general secretary Ashok Gehlot said.

The former cricketer Azharuddin was an MP from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh in 2009.

He hails from Hyderabad and is seeking to contest the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Secunderabad constituency in Telangana.

The state goes to polls on December 7. The  Congress has forged an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

