Ayodhya in tight security as Hindu outfits plan events

New Delhi: Ayodhya is in tight security cover as Hindu outfits plan Diwali-like events on the 26th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition.

This has been done to thwart any untoward incident as the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal will observe the day as ‘Shaurya Diwas’ (day of bravery) and ‘Vijay Diwas’ (day of victory).

On the other hand, the Muslim organisations, have declared that they will observe Yaum E Gham’ (day of sorrow) and ‘Yaum E Syah’ (black day).

News agency reports said the authorities have deployed over 2500 personnel besides Rapid Action Force (RAF).

CRPF and other paramilitary forces have been deployed across the city, reports said. Superintendent of Police, Faizabad (city) Anil Singh said the twin towns of Faizabad-Ayodhya are under civil police, CRPF and RAF cover. They have been deployed on roads and sensitive localities, Singh added.

Police officials said Ayodhya was peaceful during the recently held Dharam Sabha and is absolutely peaceful now.

Reports said the VHP has planned to organise a number of religious events. The day will be celebrated like Diwali,Nirmohi Akhara said. The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC), has however, urged the people to observe peace.