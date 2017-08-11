PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Ayodhya case: SC to hear appeals from Dec 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday decided to start hearing on a bunch of petitions relating to the dispute over ownership of 2.73 acres of Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land from December 5.

The apex court granted three months time to authorities to complete translation of historic documents related to the several decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.

The apex court passed the order after the Sunni Waqf Board informed it that the translation of historic documents related to the dispute is not complete yet.

Constituted by Chief Justice J S Khehar, a three-judge bench comprising Justices Dipak Misra, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer are hearing a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict in the case.

On August 8, the Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh had told the Supreme Court that a mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a reasonable distance from the disputed site in Ayodhya.

