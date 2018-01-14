Award-winning movies screened at international film festival in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The second day of the JD Centre of Art’s 12th International Film Festival on Art and Artist on Saturday had screenings of multiple award-winning films including two workshops, and the continuation of exhibitions on Odia handicrafts.

While the day began with the screening of Atul by filmmaker Kamal Swaroop, it followed by a question-answer-session about the film with the audience and Swaroop.

Meanwhile, Delhi-based award-winning filmmaker Nandan Saxena was back for the eighth time for his much-loved series of workshops on filmmaking, this time titled Cinematic Films on a Budget: Digital Filmmaking, where he spoke about the parallels between literature and cinematography.

The day was packed with a variety of stunning films that included Oscar-winning Iranian film, the Salesman by Asghar Farhadi; Kamal Swaroop’s Atul, on artist Atul Dodiya; award-winning American film maker Tom Lowe’s stunning time-lapse film, Timescapes; Russian film maker, Smirnov Igor’s Wooden Temples of the Leningrad Region, which was presented by the producer of the film, Elena Smirnova and OP Srivastava’s film on renowned film maker, Girish Kasaravalli.

Canadian artist Bryan Mulvihill’s workshop on calligraphy, Imaging the Word, demonstrated calligraphic techniques and talked about transforming text into artistic expression.