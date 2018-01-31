Latest News Update

Avalanche warning in Kashmir districts

Pragativadi News Service
Srinagar: A government agency today issued an avalanche warning in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir for next 24 hours, shortly after a 6.2 magnitude earthquake on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region jolted parts of north India.

The Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment has “informed that medium danger avalanche warning of level-3 exists in higher reaches of Baramulla district and low danger warning of level-2 in Kupwara, Bandipore, Shopian and Kargil Districts,” an official spokesman here said.

He said a level-1 warning has been issued in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, Anantnag, Kulgam, Budgam, Ganderbal and Leh for the next 24 hours.

“The people living in higher reaches of these districts should avoid movement in the avalanche-prone areas/slopes for the next 24 hours,” he added.

The advisory has been issued in view of the forecast of wet weather in most parts of the state over the next 24 hours.

 

