Avalanche claims 24 lives in India occupied Kashmir’s Gurez valley

New Delhi: As many as 20 soldiers and four civilians were killed during a series of avalanches in the India’s administered Gurez valley in Bandipora district some 200 km away from Kashmir, army sources said.

In two separate locations one army camp and army patrol were badly hit by the avalanches along the Line of Control (LoC) between January 25 and 26.

All the 11 troops who were approaching the border post were killed during the mishap. While ten bodies were recovered on Thursday, four more were dug out from tons of snow cover today.

Four members of a single family also died on Wednesday on the same area during an avalanche while a lone survivor was rescued.

With the mercury plummeting to as low as minus 7 degree in the area, the meteorological department has forecasted heavy snowfall in next two days besides warning of possible avalanches.

Dozens of soldiers are killed every winter due to avalanches. During 2012 the Pakistan administered Kashmir saw a severe avalanche which claimed as many as 140 lives.

The valley is experiencing some of the most severe winters in recent decades.