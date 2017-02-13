Headlines

Automatic door locking system in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains soon

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
automatic door

New Delhi: To enhance passengers’ safety on board, train coaches will be fitted with automatic door locking mechanism soon.

The new system to be controlled by train guard from his cabin, all doors will automatically open when a train arrives at station and close before it departs.

At present, train doors are opened and closed manually. Incidents of passengers falling off running trains are reported regularly.

As per sources, equipped with automatic door locking system, two Rajdhani and two Shatabdi trains will be operational by April this year as a pilot project.

Later on, the system will be replicated on all trains including suburban services across the country

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Anubhav Anubhav
12.4K
Entertainment

In pics: Happy marriage anniversary Anubhav and Barsha
Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017 Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
8.5K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar new Rly station to be completed by May 2017
Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate Buddhaditya angry over Loafer debate
7.1K
Latest News Update

Buddhaditya can’t take Odia film criticism!
Miscreants slit girls’s throat Miscreants slit girls’s throat
6.3K
Crime

Miscreants slit girl’s throat
heaviest heaviest
3.9K
Headlines

World’s heaviest woman weighing 500 kg lands in Mumbai for surgery
To Top