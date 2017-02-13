Automatic door locking system in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains soon

New Delhi: To enhance passengers’ safety on board, train coaches will be fitted with automatic door locking mechanism soon.

The new system to be controlled by train guard from his cabin, all doors will automatically open when a train arrives at station and close before it departs.

At present, train doors are opened and closed manually. Incidents of passengers falling off running trains are reported regularly.

As per sources, equipped with automatic door locking system, two Rajdhani and two Shatabdi trains will be operational by April this year as a pilot project.

Later on, the system will be replicated on all trains including suburban services across the country